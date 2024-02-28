National Science Day 2024: Why is it celebrated on February 28? History, theme and significance
National Science Day is celebrated every year on February 28 to commemorate the discovery of the ‘Raman Effect’ and raise awareness about the importance of science and its role in improving the lives of people. The National Science Day also acknowledges the efforts of the scientific community who work in exploring more and more ways by which science can be implemented to make our lives simpler and easier.