National Science Day is celebrated every year on February 28 to commemorate the discovery of the 'Raman Effect' and raise awareness about the importance of science and its role in improving the lives of people. The National Science Day also acknowledges the efforts of the scientific community who work in exploring more and more ways by which science can be implemented to make our lives simpler and easier.

The impact of Indian scientific breakthroughs is significantly enhancing the 'Ease of Living' for the common man, which has been proved by developing indigenous COVID-19 vaccines during the pandemic.

National Science Day 2024: Date The National Science Day is celebrated every year on February 28. This year, this special day falls on Wednesday.

Why is it celebrated on February 28? The National Science Day was first observed on the day when Indian Physicist Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman (C V Raman) announced the discovery of the “Raman Effect" in 1928, for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1930. He was the first Indian to receive this prestigious award in the field of science.

The Raman Effect is the phenomenon when light traverses a transparent material, and some of the light that is deflected changes in wavelength.

The history of National Science Day can be traced back to 1986 when the Indian government accepted the proposal of the National Council for Science and Technology Communication and designated February 28 as National Science Day to commemorate the discovery of the "Raman Effect".

National Science Day 2024: Theme The theme for National Science Day 2024 is “Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat."

The theme for National Science Day 2024 reflects a strategic focus on promoting public appreciation for science, technology and innovation and accomplishments of Indian scientists to address challenges through home-grown technologies for overall well-being.

Announcing the theme for National Science Day 2024 in the first week of February, MoS for Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh said, "This year will not only mark a new era but also seek to present an opportunity for the public and scientific fraternity, both domestically and internationally, to collaborate, work together, and contribute to the well-being of India and humanity as a whole."

National Science Day 2024: Significance National Science Day aims to recognise the pivotal role of science in our daily lives. The Day also showcases the activities, efforts, and achievements of the scientific community for human welfare. It also provides an opportunity to reflect on the progress made in the field of science and technology and to identify the areas where more work needs to be done.

During the announcement of the NSD 2024 theme, the government said, “We are globally among the top five countries in scientific research publications, 40th in Global Innovation Index (GII) showcasing remarkable climb from 81st rank in 2015 and our patent filing has crossed 90,000 which is highest in two decades."

"Indian scientific breakthroughs have reached from the lab to the moon; with the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the moon, India became the first country to achieve this feat," the minister said.

