The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have organised the Bhartiya Antariksh Hackathon as part of National Space Day 2024 (NSpD), featuring 12 problem statements on Geo-Spatial Applications from centres NRSC, PRL, NESAC, SPL, and SAC.

As per ISRO, Teams of 3-4 Indian students from undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programs are invited to participate for the Hackathon which involves a rigorous two- level screening process.

What is the selection process? The Indian space agency said in a statement said, "Initially, 100 teams will be shortlisted based on their ideation and relevance to the problem statements. From these, an expert committee will select 30 teams for the grand finale."

When is the Finale scheduled? The grand finale, a 30- hour marathon event, will be held at the NRSC Outreach Facility in Jeedimetla, Hyderabad, starting at 10:00 hrs IST on August 13, 2024.

How to participate? The hackathon event is managed through a dedicated web portal. Proposals can be submitted through the portal until July 26, 2024. The list of teams advancing to the grand finale will be announced on August 2, 2024.

Aditya L1 mission update India's first solar mission Aditya-L1 spacecraft completed its first halo orbit around the Sun-Earth L1 point on July 2, the ISRO said in a statement. The Aditya-L1 mission is an Indian solar observatory at Lagrangian point L1, launched on September 2 last year and was inserted in its targeted halo orbit on January 6. Aditya-L1 spacecraft in the Halo orbit takes 178 days to complete a revolution around the L1 point. During its travel in the halo orbit, the spacecraft will be subjected to various perturbing forces that will cause it to depart from the targeted orbit, the ISRO stated.