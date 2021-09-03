New ‘highly infectious’ C.1.2 covid variant: What we know so far

Scientists in South Africa have discovered a new viral variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. It’s not a single virus but a clustering of genetically similar viruses, known as C.1.2. C.1.2 is distinct from but on a genetic branch near the Lambda variant, which is common in Peru.

Mutates twice as fast

Dr. Vasant Nagvekar, an infectious diseases consultant at Mumbai's Global hospital and a member of the government task force on the new variant of COVID-19, said that the new variant also has a mutation rate that is near "twice as fast" as the rate of other variants.

"A new SARS-CoV-2 variant, C.1.2, just identified in South Africa and other countries with concerns that it could be more infectious and evade vaccines. What sets this variant apart is the speed at which it is mutating. This variant is changing and mutating at a rapid rate which is seen in many variants of concern and variants of interest."

No cases in India

C.1.2 has since been found in China, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mauritius, England, New Zealand, Portugal and Switzerland as of August 13, they said.

The new COVID-19 variant C.1.2, which was first reported in South Africa, has not been found in India so far.

Nowhere near Delta variant

Genomic sequencing data from South Africa show the C.1.2 variant was still nowhere near displacing the dominant Delta variant in July, the latest month for which a large number of samples was available.

In July C.1.2 accounted for 3% of samples versus 1% in June, whereas Delta accounted for 67% in June and 89% in July.

Not yet a variant to follow

However, C.1.2, is not yet a variant to follow, nor a variant of concern, according to the classification of the World Health Organization.

