New island appears in Southwest Pacific Ocean after underwater volcano eruption. Details here2 min read . Updated: 25 Sep 2022, 07:32 PM IST
- As per NASA, eleven hours after the eruption began, a new island rose above the water surface.
The new island has emerged in the southwest Pacific Ocean after underwater volcanoes. As per NASA Earth Observatory, “In the southwest Pacific, a seafloor ridge that stretches from New Zealand to Tonga has the highest density of underwater volcanoes in the world. On September 10, one of them—the Home Reef seamount—awoke, giving rise to a new island."