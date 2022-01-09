New Omicron studies help explain why the variant is mild but spreads fast

The threat posed by the Omicron variant has now come into sharper focus, with recent clinical data and laboratory studies lending support to early reports suggesting that it is milder but more transmissible than other variants of the new coronavirus.

“It spreads very, very fast, but it doesn’t appear to have the virulence or machismo to really pack as much of a wallop as the Alpha or Delta variants," James Musser, chairman of Houston Methodist Hospital’s pathology and genomic medicine department and the leader of a new study of Omicron infections, said of the variant.

Recent laboratory studies suggest that Omicron’s lower virulence may reflect its apparent tendency to thrive in cells in the upper respiratory tract rather than in the lungs, where Covid-19 infections can cause potentially fatal breathing problems.

Experiments on human respiratory tissues conducted recently at the University of Cambridge and the University of Hong Kong showed that Omicron prefers to infect cells in the bronchi, the tubes that connect the windpipe to the lungs, while the Delta variant better infects and replicates in lung tissue.

“Lower-airway replication is a pathway or a reason for severe disease, and we may have a situation where a virus is taking us towards a less severe disease outcome," said Ravindra Gupta, a University of Cambridge virologist who was involved in the research.

Similar results were reported by scientists studying Omicron in mice and hamsters, who found that the variant tended to infect the animals’ nasal passages while other variants attacked the lungs. The scientists, who posted their research online Dec. 29 in advance of peer review, also found that animals infected with Omicron developed less severe illness than animals infected with earlier variants.

“That suggests that the virus has some inherent difficulty in the animal models going from the upper airway to the lower airway," said Michael Diamond, a viral immunologist at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and one of the scientists who conducted the research. “Now, whether it’s the same reason that’s happening in humans or not, we don’t know."

Dr. Diamond said Omicron was unique among multiple coronavirus variants tested so far in its tendency to affect hamsters’ upper airways but not their lungs.

The findings align with clinical results reported from South Africa, where Omicron was first identified in November. “We’re just not seeing patients admitted with Covid pneumonia and lung complications" that often accompany the most severe cases, said Waasila Jassat, a public health specialist at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases in Johannesburg.

But there are limits to how much we can infer about human disease from experiments on tissue cultures and lab animals, said Vineet Menachery, a virologist at the University of Texas Medical Branch. What’s more, he said, “hamster models and mouse models are not great for assays examining the upper airway" because their lungs more closely resemble humans’ than their upper airways.

Specific mutations in Omicron’s spike protein, the structure the virus uses to attach to and enter cells, may help explain why the variant spreads so easily. “If it’s better at infecting cells, then the expectation is that it’s better at transmission," Dr. Menachery said.

Omicron’s spike shares mutations spotted in earlier variants that are known to bind virus particles more tightly to cells, a process that Dr. Menachery likened to a key fitting a lock. Omicron also has two mutations, H655Y and P681H, that are known to boost the virus’s ability to enter cells, Dr. Menachery said.

Despite these recent findings, scientists have yet to answer many questions about Omicron, which has now caused outbreaks in more than 100 countries.

For example, it isn’t yet clear how the course of symptomatic Omicron infections differs in unvaccinated people and those who have some immunity from vaccination or prior infection, though early reports suggest that the infections are milder in people with prior immunity.

Similarly, researchers said it’s too soon in the current surge to conclude that Omicron is less lethal than other variants—though scientists said the comparatively low hospitalization rates and reduced need for breathing support associated with the variant mean that is likely the case.

“It would be hard to imagine that the death rates won’t also be lower," said Robert Wachter, chairman of the department of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco.

Then there is the matter of to what extent immunity resulting from vaccination or prior infection explains why Omicron infections seem to cause less severe illness. “It’s hard to tease that apart," said Dr. Menachery. “Is it less severe because you’re dealing with a population that has more immunity? Or is it less severe because the virus itself is less severe?"

People infected with Omicron are less likely to need hospitalization or intensive care than those who have the Delta variant, according to recent studies of clinical data by Dr. Musser and other researchers.

“A case of Omicron compared to a case of Delta in a comparable person, comparable vaccination status, comparable age and risk factors is on the order of 60% or 70% less severe," Dr. Wachter said.

But public health officials have expressed concern that the sheer volume of Omicron cases—including first-time infections as well as breakthrough infections among vaccinated people—could overwhelm U.S. hospitals. On Jan. 6, the U.S. had a seven-day average of 602,547 daily reported infections, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Johns Hopkins University data.

As they learn more about Omicron, doctors and public health officials continue to urge Americans to get vaccinated and boosted and to continue with masking and social distancing.

“At least during the surge you’re likely to see hospitalizations go up in absolute numbers, which is why it’s a public health concern, and requires all of us at least for the next six to eight weeks to take all the measures we can," said Nahid Bhadelia, an infectious diseases physician and director of the Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases Policy and Research at Boston University.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.