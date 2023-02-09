New ring discovered around small, icy world in our solar system

All previous observed ring systems, including those around the four outermost planets, fall within what astronomers call the Roche limit. If an orbiting object goes inside this limit, Dr. Morgado said, it will break up due to a planet or host body’s gravitational forces and become a ring. Conversely, if a ring goes beyond this critical distance, debris in the ring isn’t disrupted by the host’s gravity and can combine to become an orbiting object, like a moonlet. Yet Quaoar’s rings exist far beyond this Roche limit, which had “previously been considered kind of sacrosanct," Dr. Dhillon said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}