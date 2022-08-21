New species of long-fingered bat discovered in India, Sri Lanka2 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2022, 07:45 PM IST
A new species of bat has been discovered in India and Sri Lanka by a team of 13 renowned researchers using DNA barcoded specimens
After the discovery of a thick-thumbed bat species in Meghalaya, the officials have reported that an international team of researchers has found a new species of long-fingered bats in India and Sri Lanka. Tharaka Kusuminda of University of Rohana, Sri Lanka led the team and named the new species of long-fingered bats as Miniopterus phillipsi.