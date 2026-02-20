New Spinosaurus species found in Sahara — All about 95 million-year-old dinosaur fossil discovery

Fossil remains of a new meat-eating dinosaur, belonging to ‘Spinosaurus’ species, was unearthed in Sahara Desert recently. A study published in the journal Science on 19 February, mentions the discovery of a new spinosaurid species, called Spinosaurus mirabilis. This excavation were reported from remote locale in the central Sahara — Niger.

The carcass of Spinosaurus was unearthed by a 20-person team led by PhD Professor of Organismal Biology and Anatomy at the University of Chicago, Paul Sereno.

Distinct features of Spinosaurus include large blade-shaped head crest and jaws bearing interlocking teeth adapted for fish-eating. In addition to the existing genus name Spinosaurus, meaning "spine lizard," the researchers gave its species the name mirabilis, which means "astonishing," with reference to its crest.

"Their large conical teeth without serrations that interdigitate form a 'fish trap' that is very good at piercing and trapping slippery fish in the jaws, preventing them from sliding," Reuters quoted paleontologist Daniel Vidal as saying, who is study co-author of the University of Chicago and Universidad Nacional de Educación a Distancia in Spain.

As per the study, this novel creature existed nearly 95 million years ago and survived by hunting large fish like coelacanths. Moving its magnificent body measurements, we come to know that its bony cranial crest, mesured about 20 inches (50 cm) in length which resembled a curved sword called a scimitar. It featured an elongated crocodile-like snout and a large sail-like structure on its back.

It was in November 2019, that experts first came across this discovery. In 2022, a larger team returned and unearthed two additional crests, Phys.Org reported. According to experts, the crest was sheathed in keratin. Examination of the crest's surface texture and interior vascular canals, indicated that this creature was brightly coloured in life, featuring a blade-shaped beacon.

With this new finding, mirabilis becomes the second known species of Spinosaurus. The remains of first known species – Spinosaurus aegyptiacus – were discovered in 1915 from fossils excavated in Egypt. Spinosaurus became famous and came to be recognised widely after they were depicted in the "Jurassic Park" movies.

Comparison of two known Spinosaurus species The two Spinosaurus species were quite similar as they shared the same general body plan including long dorsal spines forming the sail-like structure and a skull adapted for hunting fish. The two contemporaneous differed in terms of size of crest. The crest size of Spinosaurus mirabilis was found to be much larger than Spinosaurus aegyptiacus. Mirabilis species had longer hind limbs, more elongated snout and more spread out teeth.

