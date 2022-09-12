New Starbucks CEO to learn role alongside Howard Schultz

Mr. Schultz and other executives have spent months devising a strategy aimed to help Starbucks navigate the future. The plan, which is expected to include changes to store operations and more employee perks, is expected to last until 2025, Starbucks said, making it part of Mr. Narasimhan’s charge as CEO. Mr. Schultz and other current executives are expected to brief investors on the plan and what it is expected to cost during the company’s investor day Tuesday.