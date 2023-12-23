New study says select 'life’s ingredients' found on asteroids likely formed in deep cold space
In a recent study, scientists found that certain are organic compounds (PAHs) are “likely to be formed in the cold areas of space between stars, rather than in hot regions near stars as was previously thought”. How important is this new finding and what it means? Find out here.
Scientists analysing the sample from 'organic-rich' Asteroid Ryugu said they found something that opens "new possibilities for studying life beyond Earth and the chemistry of objects in space".
