Scientists analysing the sample from 'organic-rich' Asteroid Ryugu said they found something that opens "new possibilities for studying life beyond Earth and the chemistry of objects in space".

According to a study released on December 21, scientists analysed organic compounds called polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) — which were extracted from the Ryugu asteroid and Murchison meteorite.

They found that certain are PAHs "likely to be formed in the cold areas of space between stars, rather than in hot regions near stars as was previously thought", Curtin University said in a report.

Scientists from Curtin's WA-Organic and Isotope Geochemistry Centre (WA-OIGC) conducted the study in a controlled environment.

What are PAHs

PAHs are organic compounds made up of carbon and hydrogen that are common on Earth but are also found in celestial bodies like asteroids and meteorites, said ARC Laureate Fellow John Curtin Distinguished Professor Kliti Grice, director of WA-OIGC.

View Full Image This conceptual image illustrates the types of organic molecules found in the sample of asteroid Ryugu collected by Japan’s Hayabusa2 spacecraft. (NASA)

How important are organic compounds/PAHs for life?

Initial analysis revealed that Asteroid Ryugu has "a rich complement of organic molecules". "The discovery adds support to the idea that organic material from space contributed to the inventory of chemical components necessary for life," the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said.

NASA explains that organic molecules are the building blocks of all known forms of terrestrial life and consist of a wide variety of compounds made of carbon combined with hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, sulfur, and other atoms.

However, NASA added that organic molecules can also be made by chemical reactions that don’t involve life, supporting the hypothesis that chemical reactions in asteroids can make some of life’s ingredients.

Now, because of their carbon content, PAHs are also pretty much some of the building blocks of life, Space.com reported. "This is further evidence that PAHs may be able to form at cold temperatures, and therefore that life could be fostered in such frigid conditions," the report added.

How scientist studied PAH in asteroid samples

According to reports and studies, scientists carried out controlled burning of plants to produce PAHs. They then compared these molecules with samples from Ryugu brought to Earth by Japan’s Hayabusa2 spacecraft and with those found in the Murchinson meteorite that crashed into the southern part of Australia in 1969.

"We performed controlled burn experiments on Australian plants, which were isotopically compared to PAHs from fragments of the Ryugu asteroid that were returned to Earth by a Japanese spacecraft in 2020, and the Murchison meteorite that landed in Australia in 1969," Professor Grice was quoted as saying.

She added, "The bonds between light and heavy carbon isotopes in the PAHs were analysed to reveal the temperature at which they were formed."

What have scientists found?

They found that the select PAHs from Ryugu and Murchison had different characteristics. "The smaller ones likely formed in cold outer space, while bigger ones probably formed in warmer environments, like near a star or inside a celestial body," Professor Grice said.

What it means?

Study co-author Alex Holman said that understanding the isotopic composition of PAHs "helps unravel the conditions and environments in which these molecules were created" He said that this offers "insights into the history and chemistry of celestial bodies like asteroids and meteorites".

"This research gives us valuable insights into how organic compounds form beyond Earth and where they come from in space," Holman said. "The use of high-tech methods and creative experiments has shown that select PAHs on asteroids can be formed in cold space," Alex Holman said.

Long story short: The new study found that the PAHs, which an organic compounds — "building blocks of all known forms of terrestrial life" — were found in samples scooped from asteroid Ryugu and meteorite Murchison. Select PAHs from these samples were likely formed in cold outer space, hinting at the possibility of the formation or presence of "life’s ingredients" in deep cold spaces.

