It's 2025. And, scientists have identified only around 10% of all species on Earth, according to Dr. Shannon Bennett, chief of science at the California Academy of Sciences.

“While it is critical to place protections on known threatened species, we must also allocate resources towards identifying unknown species that may be just as important to the functioning of an ecosystem," CNN quoted Dr. Bennett as saying.

In 2024, scientists uncovered hundreds of fascinating new species of animals, plants and fungi, shedding light on Earth's diverse ecosystems. Below are the key discoveries:

Pygmy Pipehorse A new species of pygmy pipehorse, Cylix nkosi, was found in the Indian Ocean near South Africa. This seahorse relative, the size of a golf tee, was spotted camouflaged against sponges. Its name, inspired by the Zulu word for “chief", reflects its crown-like head shape.

Moths Researchers at the Natural History Museum in London identified 11 new moth species. One, Hemiceratoides, discovered in Madagascar, drinks the tears of sleeping birds. Another, Carmenta brachyclado, travelled from Guyana to Wales in a photographer’s boot before being identified as a new species.

Vegetarian Piranha A vegetarian piranha, Myloplus sauron, was discovered in Brazil's Xingu River. Its disc-shaped body with a vertical stripe resembles the Eye of Sauron from The Lord of the Rings.

Fungi A new fungi species, Phellodon castaneoleucus, was discovered in England's wooded heathlands. Instead of gills, it has tooth-like structures beneath its cap, a rare characteristic among fungi.

Orchids and Ghost Palms Five new orchid species and the grey-stemmed ghost palm in Borneo were found across Indonesia. This palm is notable for its leaves with white undersides, adding to the list of rare plants discovered in 2024.

While these discoveries are exciting, scientists at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, raised concerns about their survival. Many species are already on the brink of extinction due to human activities, making conservation efforts urgent.

These findings remind us of the richness of Earth’s biodiversity and the importance of protecting these fragile ecosystems. Researchers hope 2025 will bring even more groundbreaking discoveries.