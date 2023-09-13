Nipah variant in Kerala has high mortality rate but is less infectious. Explained

Nipah variant in Kerala has high mortality rate but is less infectious. Explained2 min read 13 Sep 2023, 03:12 PM IST
The Kerala government has declared seven village panchayats as containment zones after two deaths from the Nipah virus.
The Kerala government has strengthened measures to prevent the spread of Nipah infection after the brain-damaging virus killed two people and infected two others in this north Kerala district. Responding to a query regarding the Nipah infection in the assembly, State Health Minister Veena George said that the virus strain seen in Kerala was the Bangladesh variant that spreads from human to human and has a high mortality rate, though it is less infectious.