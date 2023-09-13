comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Sep 13 2023 15:58:55
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.5 0.5%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 193.2 0.94%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 625.95 0.83%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 435.85 0.2%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 596.45 1.39%
Business News/ Science / News/  Nipah virus: Kerala records 5th confirmed case in 24 year-old health worker
Back

Nipah virus: Kerala records 5th confirmed case in 24 year-old health worker

 2 min read 13 Sep 2023, 10:25 PM IST Livemint

The Kerala state government has also amped up efforts to save a nine-year old boy suffering from the deadly infection by ordering the only anti-viral treatment available.

Residents fix a sign reading 'Nipah containment zone' on a barricade, put up to block a road after the authorities declared the area a containment zone, to prevent the spread of Nipah virus in Ayanchery village in Kozhikode district, Kerala, India (REUTERS)Premium
Residents fix a sign reading 'Nipah containment zone' on a barricade, put up to block a road after the authorities declared the area a containment zone, to prevent the spread of Nipah virus in Ayanchery village in Kozhikode district, Kerala, India (REUTERS)

Nipah Virus cases in Kerala: The southern state of Kerala has recorded its fifth case of Nipah virus in a 24 year old health care worker. The health worker employed at a private hospital in Kozhikode has been confirmed with Nipah virus infection after his samples turned positive, a statement from Kerala Health Minister Veena George said. 

The Kerala state government has also amped up efforts to save a nine-year old boy suffering from the deadly infection by ordering the only anti-viral treatment available.

The government has ordered monoclonal antibody from ICMR to treat the child. It is the only available anti-viral treatment for Nipah virus infection, though it has not been clinically proven yet.

Kerala Health minister Veena George also said the 9 year-old boy is on ventilator support at a hospital in Kozhikode, and his condition remains critical.

Further, in its efforts to contain the spread of the fatal Nipah virus, the Kerala government on Wednesday ordered to shut all educational institutions in Kozhikode and other containment zones. 

The virus strain seen in the state was the Bangladesh variant that spreads from human to human and has a high mortality rate, though it is less infectious, the Kerala government had earlier said.

The state health minister said the condition of all 76 people who are in the high-risk contact category remains stable. She said 13 persons who have mild symptoms are now being monitored in the hospital, and only the child is in the Intensive Care Unit.

Nipah Virus: What is the fatal virus?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines Nipah infection as a zoonotic illness that is transmitted to people from animals, and can also be transmitted through contaminated food or directly from person-to-person.

The incubation period for Nipah Virus is 4 to 14 days.

Nipah Virus: Symptoms 

Symptoms for Nipah Virus include 

-Fever

-Headaches

-Myalgia

-Vomiting

-Sore throat

-Dizziness

-Drowsiness

-Altered consciousness

-Neurological signs that indicate acute encephalitis

Nipah Virus: Is it fatal?

An alarm was sounded in Kerala after two people died unnaturally. The relatives of one of the deceased have been admitted to the intensive care unit, news agency PTI reported.

"Most people make a full recovery, although some are left with residual neurological conditions after acute encephalitis. Some cases of relapse have been reported," the WHO says. The fatality rate is 40-75%. In severe cases, people also experience pneumonia and severe respiratory problems. "Encephalitis and seizures occur in severe cases, progressing to coma within 24 to 48 hours," the WHO warns.

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 13 Sep 2023, 10:26 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App