Nipah virus: Kerala records 5th confirmed case in 24 year-old health worker

Nipah virus: Kerala records 5th confirmed case in 24 year-old health worker2 min read 13 Sep 2023, 10:25 PM IST
The Kerala state government has also amped up efforts to save a nine-year old boy suffering from the deadly infection by ordering the only anti-viral treatment available.
Nipah Virus cases in Kerala: The southern state of Kerala has recorded its fifth case of Nipah virus in a 24 year old health care worker. The health worker employed at a private hospital in Kozhikode has been confirmed with Nipah virus infection after his samples turned positive, a statement from Kerala Health Minister Veena George said.