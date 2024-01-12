No astronauts on moon until 2026 after NASA delays its Artemis mission. Know why

NASA has delayed its ambitious mission to the moon for the next two years after various spacecraft needed for the mission continued to show technical glitches {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NASA's Artemis III mission to the moon, which is set to land four astronauts near the lunar south pole will be postponed a year until September 2026. Whereas, its test mission, Artemis II will be delayed to September 2025. The mission was planned to test life support systems by sending a space crew around the moon for a 10-day expedition.

Artemis is NASA's multi-billion dollar space program intended to send astronauts to the moon since the last Apollo mission in 1972.

What causes NASA to delay its moon missions? NASA's second Artemis mission, has been pushed back a year after the American space agency faced issues with Lockheed Martin-built Orion crew capsule's batteries during vibration tests, reported Reuters citing sources familiar with the matter. The batteries in Lockheed Martin's crew capsule will be replaced.

Artemis 3 mission to the moon will use the Starship landing system from NASA contractor SpaceX. However, billionaire Elon Musk's space firm is unexpectedly taking longer than expected time to meet the previous timeline, reported the news agency citing sources.

While announcing the fresh timeline for its mission, NASA said that the delays would let the teams work through development challenges linked with the program.

“We are returning to the moon in a way we never have before, and the safety of our astronauts is Nasa’s top priority as we prepare for future Artemis missions," said the Nasa administrator Bill Nelson in a press briefing held on Tuesday

"So, what I want to tell you is, we are adjusting our schedule to target Artemis 2 for September of 2025 and September of 2026 for Artemis 3, which will send humans for the first time to the lunar south pole," he added.

Private companies involved in NASA's Artemis program Several private companies are involved in NASA's ambitious space program to the moon. Artemis program will use the Boeing and Northrop Grumman-led Space Launch System to loft humans off Earth, Lockheed's Orion capsule to propel them toward the moon, and SpaceX's Starship to take them on and off the lunar surface.

Not only this, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin is building an astronaut lander for later missions. Elon Musk's SpaceX is also preparing to attain the milestone of completing the refueling of Starship at an orbital propellant depot before the ship can take humans to the lunar surface and launch them back with enough fuel.

