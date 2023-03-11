The health sector is eyeing another revolution and the dynamics around organ donations are set to change as scientists around the world are working on the idea called 3D organ bioprinting. Simple, the technology will empower the doctors to replace the failed or infected organ with a 3D bioprint of that made using cells from the patient. The technology can save millions of lives and crucial medical resources around managing real organs.

According to the health website Fortune Well last year, in San Antonio, Texas, Dr. Arturo Bonilla carefully implanted an outer ear on a 20-year-old woman born without one. The ear on the woman’s right side had been constructed in the size and shape of her left.

“For Bonilla, a pediatric microtia surgeon (a doctor who treats birth defects of the ear) for more than 25 years and a recognized expert in the field, such a procedure would normally be routine. But this case had a twist: For the first time, the ear he was implanting was the product of a 3D bioprinter using the woman’s own cartilage cells," the website said.

What is 3D organ bioprinting?

The process of 3D organ bioprinting involves using specialized printers and biocompatible materials to create three-dimensional structures of biological tissues and organs, which can potentially serve as fully functional replacement organs for patients who have experienced organ damage or failure.

The process typically involves four steps, which include imaging the organ, creating a 3D model of it using specialized software, printing the organ using biocompatible materials such as hydrogels, and seeding the structure with living cells to form functional tissue.

Challenges around 3D organ bioprinting

Despite significant progress in this field, there are several challenges that still need to be addressed before 3D organ bioprinting can become a widely used medical technology.

These challenges include the need for biocompatible materials that can accurately replicate the intricate structure and function of real organs, developing methods to vascularize and innervate the printed tissues, and ensuring the safety of the final product for human use.

Already working for simple tissues

However, the technology has already demonstrated its potential by successfully printing simple tissues like skin, bone, and cartilage, which provides hope for the future of this technology.

The technology can be a breakthrough around organ transplantation according to a report published in CNN, every day, 17 people die waiting for an organ transplant and every 10 minutes, another person is added to the waitlist for organs.