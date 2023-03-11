Printing organs? ‘This’ technology can save millions of lives2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 10:45 PM IST
- 3D organ bioprinting has already demonstrated its potential by successfully printing simple tissues like skin, bone, and cartilage
The health sector is eyeing another revolution and the dynamics around organ donations are set to change as scientists around the world are working on the idea called 3D organ bioprinting. Simple, the technology will empower the doctors to replace the failed or infected organ with a 3D bioprint of that made using cells from the patient. The technology can save millions of lives and crucial medical resources around managing real organs.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×