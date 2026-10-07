Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2026 goes to Henri B Kagan and Kenso Soai; check their discovery

The 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to Henri B Kagan and Kenso Soai. They are honoured for their discovery of non-linear effects and autocatalysis in asymmetric organic synthesis.

Kagan found how to create more of one mirror image than was thought possible. This has transformed how chemists develop reactions for pharmaceuticals, flavours, scents and new materials.

The prize money is 12 million Swedish crowns (around ₹11.5 crore).

Soai designed the first chemical reaction to form only one possible mirror image at the molecular level. Until this, only living things could produce a single mirror form of a molecule. No lab reaction had ever done it. The Soai reaction is one of the most spectacular chemical experiments ever conducted.

Their combined work bridged fundamental molecular asymmetry. It helped clarify the deep chemical mysteries of the origins of life itself.

Henri B Kagan Henri B Kagan is a well-known French chemist. He is recognised worldwide for his work in asymmetric synthesis and catalytic chemistry. He spent his career solving a tough problem. The problem was how to make a one-handed form of a molecule. Chemists call this form an enantiomer.

His early achievement was the development of DIOP, a chiral phosphine ligand. He combined it with metals like rhodium. This created very efficient catalysts for asymmetric hydrogenation. Researchers could then make single enantiomers with high purity. This changed pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing.

Kagan studied non-linear effects in catalysis. He showed that product purity does not always match catalyst purity. His work also advanced asymmetric oxidations, reductions and carbon-carbon bond-forming reactions. Laboratories across industry and academia still use these principles.

Kenso Soai Kenso Soai is a leading Japanese organic chemist. He was born in Hiroshima. He studied at the University of Tokyo. He earned both his B.S. and PhD there. He is known for work on asymmetric autocatalysis and chiral symmetry breaking.

He discovered the famous Soai reaction. In it, diisopropylzinc is added to pyrimidine-5-carbaldehyde. The product helps create more of itself. Chemists call this autocatalysis. It is the best example of its kind.

The reaction can start with a tiny imbalance between the two-handed forms. This imbalance grows with every cycle. Finally, the product becomes almost fully pure.