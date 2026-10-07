Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2026 goes to Henri B Kagan and Kenso Soai; check their discovery

The 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to Henri B Kagan and Kenso Soai. They are honoured for their discovery of non-linear effects and autocatalysis in asymmetric organic synthesis.

Kagan found how to create more of one mirror image than was thought possible. This has transformed how chemists develop reactions for pharmaceuticals, flavours, scents and new materials.

Advertisement

The prize money is 12 million Swedish crowns (around ₹11.5 crore).

Soai designed the first chemical reaction to form only one possible mirror image at the molecular level. Until this, only living things could produce a single mirror form of a molecule. No lab reaction had ever done it. The Soai reaction is one of the most spectacular chemical experiments ever conducted.

Their combined work bridged fundamental molecular asymmetry. It helped clarify the deep chemical mysteries of the origins of life itself.

Henri B Kagan Henri B Kagan is a well-known French chemist. He is recognised worldwide for his work in asymmetric synthesis and catalytic chemistry. He spent his career solving a tough problem. The problem was how to make a one-handed form of a molecule. Chemists call this form an enantiomer.

Advertisement

His early achievement was the development of DIOP, a chiral phosphine ligand. He combined it with metals like rhodium. This created very efficient catalysts for asymmetric hydrogenation. Researchers could then make single enantiomers with high purity. This changed pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing.

Kagan studied non-linear effects in catalysis. He showed that product purity does not always match catalyst purity. His work also advanced asymmetric oxidations, reductions and carbon-carbon bond-forming reactions. Laboratories across industry and academia still use these principles.

Kenso Soai Kenso Soai is a leading Japanese organic chemist. He was born in Hiroshima. He studied at the University of Tokyo. He earned both his B.S. and PhD there. He is known for work on asymmetric autocatalysis and chiral symmetry breaking.

Advertisement

He discovered the famous Soai reaction. In it, diisopropylzinc is added to pyrimidine-5-carbaldehyde. The product helps create more of itself. Chemists call this autocatalysis. It is the best example of its kind.

The reaction can start with a tiny imbalance between the two-handed forms. This imbalance grows with every cycle. Finally, the product becomes almost fully pure.

Soai also showed that small triggers can start such a reaction. These include quartz crystals, special light and slight isotope changes. This work helps explain why living things use only one-handed forms of molecules.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.