Nobel Prize in Physics 2026 goes to Francis Halzen: Who is he and what did he discover?

Francis Halzen has won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics for his work on neutrinos. The Belgian-American scientist helped develop the IceCube Neutrino Observatory near the South Pole.

His work led to the discovery of high-energy neutrinos coming from space. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced the award on 6 October.

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Halzen will receive 12 million Swedish crowns (around ₹11.5 crore) as prize money. Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf will present the medal in Stockholm on 10 December.

Who is Francis Halzen? Born in Belgium on 23 March 1944, the Nobel laureate studied maths and physics at KU Leuven. He later earned his doctorate and worked at CERN in Geneva.

A six-month visit brought him to the University of Wisconsin–Madison in 1971. He stayed and joined the physics faculty the following year. He now holds senior teaching positions and heads the institute's elementary particle physics research. He also wrote the textbook Quarks and Leptons with Alan Martin.

What did he discover? Neutrinos are tiny particles with almost no mass. Scientists call them ghost particles because they pass through objects that block light.

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They can help reveal distant regions of the universe that other methods cannot reveal. Halzen began exploring a neutrino telescope with researcher Enrique Zas during the mid-1980s.

His main idea was to use clear ice at the South Pole. IceCube watches a cubic kilometre of ice through thousands of light sensors.

When neutrinos interact with ice, they produce charged particles. These particles release light, which the sensors record.

The team first developed a smaller telescope called AMANDA. Researchers used hot water to drill deep holes and lower sensors into the ice.

AMANDA's first results appeared in 2001. IceCube construction began in 2004 and finished in December 2010. Its first complete run began in May 2011.

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IceCube now has 5,160 sensors and involves over 450 researchers from 14 countries. After two years of observations, it detected neutrinos arriving from beyond our galaxy. The discovery established neutrino astronomy and earned Halzen the Physics World Breakthrough of the Year Award in 2013.

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Researchers are now trying to identify where these neutrinos originate. Their sources could explain where cosmic rays, another class of energetic particles, originate. IceCube has already suggested possible locations. An upgrade will add seven sensor strings and improve its sensitivity.

Halzen has received several other honours, including the Homi Bhabha Prize and Medal. His team's effort has lasted almost 40 years, overcoming drilling difficulties and unwanted signals.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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