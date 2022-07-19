Nord Stream: Inside the closure of Europe’s key Russian natural gas pipeline
Russia is due to reopen the pipeline on Thursday after it was closed for routine maintenance, but fears are growing that it will remain shut
Russia is due to reopen the pipeline on Thursday after it was closed for routine maintenance, but fears are growing that it will remain shut
Companies and governments across Europe are bracing for Thursday’s scheduled end of the annual maintenance of Nord Stream pipeline, the main thoroughfare for Russian gas to Europe, fearing that the Kremlin wouldn’t restore the flows in retaliation for Western sanctions.
If Nord Stream doesnt reopen, Europe is likely to experience an acute gas shortage during the winter months when demand is at its peak. Some governments, including Germany, Europe’s largest economy, would resort to rationing of gas, hobbling industry and hurting already fragile economic growth.
On Tuesday, the European Commission said it doesn’t expect gas supplies via Nord Stream to resume when the maintenance ends this week. “We’re working on the assumption that it doesn’t return to operation," Commissioner Johannes Hahn said.
Here’s a look at the pipeline and the maintenance process at the heart of Europe’s gas dilemma.
What is Nord Stream and why is it key to Europe’s natural gas supply?
The 760-mile-long Nord Stream pipeline connects Russia’s prolific Siberian gas fields with Germany under the Baltic Sea. First opened in 2011, Nord Stream has a capacity of 55 billion cubic meters a year, enough to cover around 10% of the European Union’s annual consumption.
Russia and a consortium of European energy companies built a second pipeline, Nord Stream 2, running alongside the original one that would have doubled capacity. But the German government froze the project in February over the crisis in Ukraine.
There are other pipelines from Russia to Europe but flows through these have declined. Ukraine halted one gas transit route in May, blaming interference by Russian forces. Deliveries through another called Yamal, which traditionally transported gas from Russia to Europe, have halted this year over sanctions imposed by Russia on the Polish part-owner.
Before the invasion of Ukraine, the EU imported about 40% of its gas from Russia though that figure has now fallen in recent months.
Why has Russia stopped gas flows via Nord Stream?
Russian energy giant Gazprom PJSC cut deliveries via the pipeline last week as it underwent annual maintenance. An uneventful procedure during peacetime, but this year European governments fear the maintenance will become an excuse for Moscow not to restart the pipeline after it ends on Thursday.
Even before the repairs began, Moscow had cut deliveries on the pipeline to 40% of its capacity, blaming Canadian sanctions that had prevented the return of one of the pipeline’s turbines being repaired there. Earlier this month, Canada decided to bend its own sanctions, allowing turbines for the Nord Stream pipeline to be repaired and returned to Russia. Germany is now racing to return a turbine that was already in Canada for maintenance to Russia.
Gazprom has invoked force majeure for its failure to deliver contractually agreed natural-gas shipments in recent weeks, according to European energy companies. It isn’t clear whether the notice—a legal declaration that exempts the company from fulfilling contractual obligations because of circumstances outside its control—covers a potential decision by Russia not to resume Nord Stream flows after the maintenance.
What happens during maintenance?
Gas pipelines usually undergo maintenance in the summer months when gas consumption is lower due to the higher temperatures.
During the process, the pipeline’s operator temporarily shuts it down to test its mechanical elements and automation systems. Engineers look at safety and security, telecommunications, power supply and fire detection systems, as well as other pipeline and gas compressor equipment.
The results of the inspections are then compared with that of the maintenance from the previous year. During the process, the pipes usually remain filled with gas and under pressure.
Gazprom said this year’s maintenance would take 10 days, ending on July 21. The German energy regulator, however, said it could be longer and has budgeted for 14 days in its gas supply models.
How does the pipeline resume operations?
If Russia decides to reopen Nord Stream after the maintenance ends, the pipeline should start operations immediately, without any gradual increase, according to Energy Intelligence, an energy research firm that tracks gas and other energy markets. Last year, the morning after the maintenance ended, Nord Stream started piping gas at normal levels.
How much gas—if any—will flow this time, however, remains an open question. Germany’s energy regulator said it will monitor the gas flows based on reports from transmission system operators. Energy Intelligence said the volume should normally be the same as before the shutdown, or in this case around 40% of technical capacity, unless Gazprom finds more technical reasons to cut the supply further.
What do Europeans say about the turbine issue?
European officials have dismissed the turbine explanation as a pretext for Moscow to pressure Europe and prevent countries from filling up enough gas ahead of winter.
“We don’t see technical reasons," German Economy Ministry spokeswoman Beate Baron said Monday. “Our information is that this turbine is a replacement turbine that was earmarked for use in September."
Ms. Baron declined to comment on the whereabouts of the turbine that was in Canada for repairs, citing security reasons.
It is unclear when the turbine would reach Russia and will be installed but Energy Intelligence analysts said they expect it to be ready by the end of July or in the first days of August, “unless Gazprom finds more technical reasons not to put it in operation."