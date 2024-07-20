North Atlantic right whales, ‘exceptionally rare’ and soon may go extinct, spotted in Ireland
North Atlantic right whales, historically hunted for blubber, now face extinction with fewer than 350 left. Recent sighting off County Donegal prompts Irish Whale and Dolphin Group to urge public to give whales space and not approach them.
Earlier this week, the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG) reported a rare whale sighting off the coast of County Donegal near Sliabh Liag in Ireland. North Atlantic right whales, among the most critically-endangered large ocean mammals, are believed to number fewer than 350 as of 2023. The creatures could face extinction within 20 years.