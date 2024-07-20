Earlier this week, the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG) reported a rare whale sighting off the coast of County Donegal near Sliabh Liag in Ireland. North Atlantic right whales, among the most critically-endangered large ocean mammals, are believed to number fewer than 350 as of 2023. The creatures could face extinction within 20 years.

“This is an exceptionally rare record for the eastern Atlantic, where this species has been largely absent for decades, if not longer. We can make a convincing argument that the last positive identification of this species in Ireland dates back to 1910," the IWDG said.

North Atlantic right whales are large and dense creatures known for their curiosity and acrobatics. Historically, they were heavily hunted for their blubber, which was used as whale oil to fuel the Industrial Revolution from 1760 to 1840 and lubricate factory machinery.

Commercial whalers nearly drove Atlantic right whales to extinction by the early 1890s. They have been considered endangered since 1970. Their habitat now overlaps with a heavily industrialised ocean area from Florida to Newfoundland, covering over 1,000 miles of busy coastline. Most whales are now being killed by boats and fishing gear.

The IWDG has stated that they consult extensively to ensure the accuracy of rare species recordings. The sighting was confirmed by the New England Aquarium, which manages the North Atlantic Right Whale Photo ID catalogue in the US.

‘This is our chance to help’

The IWDG asked wildlife enthusiasts to avoid approaching the whale and observe it from the shore using binoculars or other optics. The group requested that people behave responsibly and let the whale stay in Donegal Bay. There, it is likely feeding on tiny copepods without being disturbed by small boats and sightseers.

“As with all whales, they have full protection under Irish law. This is our chance to help a population of whales on the very brink. Please give it space," it added.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!