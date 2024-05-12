A rare celestial event, the auroras or ‘ Northern Lights ’, was visible across various parts of the globe for the another consecutive night on May 11, as per an AFP report. Caused by a massive solar storm, expected to last till May 12, these captivating displays already mesmerised viewers worldwide on May 10.

"I have the sensation of living through a historic night in France... It was really charged, with solar particles and emotions. Find good spots, away from the lights, with a clear view to the north!," Eric Lagadec, an astrophysicist at the Observatoire de Cote d'Azur, wrote on social media after the first night, AFP reported.

The commencement of the event unfolded shortly after 1600 GMT on Friday, as confirmed by the US-based National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), the report said. This phenomenon resulted from the initial occurrence of several coronal mass ejections (CMEs), involving the expulsion of plasma and magnetic fields from the Sun.

Solar Storm Lights Up The Skies

The intensity of the solar storm escalated to an "extreme" geomagnetic storm, marking the first instance since the "Halloween Storms" in October 2003, which led to blackouts in Sweden and inflicted damage on power infrastructure in South Africa, as per the report.

Friday's storm attained level five geomagnetic conditions, the highest on the scale. Subsequently, Saturday witnessed conditions ranging from G3 to G5, with predictions indicating G4 or higher conditions persisting into Sunday, and the possibility of G3 conditions extending into Monday, it added.

Fortunately, despite initial concerns expressed by authorities, there have been no significant disruptions reported to power or communication networks during this period. The SWPC has only received “preliminary reports of power grid irregularities, degradation to high-frequency communications, GPS and possibly satellite navigation", AFP said.

Here's a Look At the Spectacular Skies

View Full Image A view shows the lights of an aurora australis caused by a geomagnetic storm over Villarrica volcano, in Pucon, Chile May 10, 2024 (Reuters / Cristobal Saavedra Escobar )

View Full Image The Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis, illuminate the night sky over the mountains in Le Col des Mosses pass, Ormont-Dessous, Switzerland, during the early hours of Saturday, May 11, 2024. Brilliant purple, green, yellow and pink hues of the Northern Lights were reported worldwide, with sightings in Germany, Switzerland, London, and the United States and Canada. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)

View Full Image Northern lights appear in the night sky above the Brocken early Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Schierke, northern Germany. Brilliant purple, green, yellow and pink hues of the Northern Lights were reported worldwide, with sightings in Germany, Switzerland, London, and the United States and Canada. (Matthias Bein/dpa via AP)

View Full Image Kathryn Richer (left) and her friend Andrea gaze upon the Northern Lights at Chanticleer Point Lookout on the Columbia River Gorge in the early morning hours of May 11, 2024 in Latourell, Oregon. Places as far south as Alabama and parts of Northern California were expected to see the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights from a powerful geomagnetic storm that reached Earth. (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images/AFP)

View Full Image The aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, caused by a coronal mass ejection on the Sun, illuminates the sky over Jericho Beach in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada May 10, 2024. (Reuters / Chris Helgren)

View Full Image The Northern lights fill the sky at the Bogus Basin ski resort on Saturday, May 11, 2024 in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo / Kyle Green)

View Full Image The Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, is visible over Ann Arbor, Mich., early Saturday, May, 11, 2024. Brilliant purple, green, yellow and pink hues of the Northern Lights were reported worldwide, with sightings in Germany, Switzerland, London, and the United States and Canada. (AP Photo/Dee-Ann Durbin)

(With inputs from AFP, AP and Reuters)

