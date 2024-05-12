Northern Lights: Auroras may light up the skies for another night as massive solar storm continues | See Pictures
A rare celestial event of auroras, caused by a massive solar storm, captivated viewers worldwide across multiple nights. Geomagnetic storms induced by coronal mass ejections reached extreme levels, with minimal disruptions reported to power and communication networks.
A rare celestial event, the auroras or ‘Northern Lights’, was visible across various parts of the globe for the another consecutive night on May 11, as per an AFP report. Caused by a massive solar storm, expected to last till May 12, these captivating displays already mesmerised viewers worldwide on May 10.