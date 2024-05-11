Active Stocks
Northern lights dazzle skies as extreme solar storm hit Earth; Netizens call it 'nature's magic show'

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Extreme solar storm hits Earth leading to celestial light shows. HF/VHF/UHF communications, GPS, power grids, and technologies may be affected. Social media filled with aurora images from different countries.

Northern lights glow in the night sky above the village of Daillens, Switzerland, early Saturday, May 11, 2024. (Image: AP)
Northern lights glow in the night sky above the village of Daillens, Switzerland, early Saturday, May 11, 2024. (Image: AP)

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)'s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) said that an extreme (G5) solar storm since 2003 reached Earth leading to spectacular celestial light shows in skies from Tasmania to Britain.

In a post on X, NOAA SWPC added, “Extreme (G5) conditions reached Earth at 6.54 pm EDT. Geomagnetic storming is likely to persist through the weekend as several additional earth-directed coronal mass ejections (CME) are in transit."

Speaking of its impact, it added that, “HF/VHF/UHF communications, GPS, power grids, spacecraft, satellite navigation and other technologies may be affected. Critical infrastructure operators have been notified."

The Storm was earlier predicted as a severe geomagnetic storm, however, was later upgraded to an "extreme" geomagnetic storm, the first since the so-called "Halloween Storms" of October 2003 which had caused blackouts in Sweden and damaged power infrastructure in South Africa. It is important to note that unlike solar flares, which travel at the speed of light and reach Earth in around eight minutes, CMEs travel at a more sedate pace, with officials putting the current average at 800 kilometers (500 miles) per second.

Social media is lit up with people posting pictures of auroras from Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Alabama and also Dnipro city in Ukraine. While speaking to AFP, Iain Mansfield, a think tanker in Hertford, Britain, said, “We've just woken the kids to go watch the Northern Lights in the back garden! Clearly visible with the naked eye"

"Absolutely biblical skies in Tasmania at 4am this morning. I'm leaving today and knew I could not pass up this opportunity," photographer Sean O' Riordan who shared a post on X said. 

 

Check some pics and posts here:

In this long exposure photograph, a car drives past and illuminates poplars as the northern lights glow in the night sky above the village of Daillens, Switzerland, early Saturday, May 11, 2024. (Image: AP)
View Full Image
In this long exposure photograph, a car drives past and illuminates poplars as the northern lights glow in the night sky above the village of Daillens, Switzerland, early Saturday, May 11, 2024. (Image: AP)

Published: 11 May 2024, 07:33 AM IST
