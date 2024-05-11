Northern lights dazzle skies as extreme solar storm hit Earth; Netizens call it ‘nature's magic show’
Extreme solar storm hits Earth leading to celestial light shows. HF/VHF/UHF communications, GPS, power grids, and technologies may be affected. Social media filled with aurora images from different countries.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)'s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) said that an extreme (G5) solar storm since 2003 reached Earth leading to spectacular celestial light shows in skies from Tasmania to Britain.