Northern Lights in India tonight? When and where to spot the rare Indian Aurora

A massive solar storm is racing toward Earth, opening up a rare and historic opportunity: the Aurora Borealis, commonly known as Northern Lights, will likely be visible from parts of India tonight, June 8.

This stunning phenomenon is commonly seen in Nordic countries such as Switzerland and Finland.

Triggered by a series of powerful Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs), massive eruptions of solar plasma and magnetic energy from hyperactive sunspot region AR3664, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a G3 to G4 (Strong to Severe) geomagnetic storm watch for tonight.

As these billions of tons of highly charged particles slam into Earth's magnetic shield, they expand the auroral oval, pushing the spectacular "dancing lights" unusually far south into lower latitudes, including India.

Also Read | Aurora dazzles Ladakh skies as solar storm hits Earth

Here is everything you need to know about auroras in India tonight:

When and where to watch auroras in India? The auroras, traditionally seen at Arctic viewing spots such as Norway and Iceland, are expected to be visible from a high-altitude location in North India.

These aurora sightings are likely to occur in:

Kashmir

Upper Himalayas of Uttarakhand

Hanle Dark Sky Reserve, Ladakh

Pangong Tso and Nubra Valley, Ladakh

Drass, Kargil

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh While the exact arrival of a solar storm can vary slightly based on real-time satellite data, astronomers have mapped out a primary peak window for the Indian subcontinent.

The solar storm is expected to peak between 11:30 PM IST tonight (Monday, June 8) and 2:30 AM IST (Tuesday, June 9).

Will Delhi, Bengaluru & other metro cities see the northern lights? No, the stargazers in metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, or Kolkata will not be able to see the auroras.

Heavy urban light pollution and thick atmospheric smog will completely block out the faint aurora light. The general location of these cities also makes it impossible for them to witness the northern lights.

What colour will the northern lights be in India? Unlike the vivid greens typically photographed in Scandinavia, caused by solar particles colliding with lower-altitude oxygen atoms, any aurora visible from India will likely be crimson-red or deep purple.

Because India is so far south, skywatchers will be peering across thousands of kilometres at the very top edge of the Earth’s atmosphere. At these extreme altitudes (above 200 km), solar particles collide with low-density oxygen atoms, which glow in a rare crimson hue.

What are auroras? An aurora is a natural light display in the sky, predominantly seen in high-latitude regions around the Arctic and Antarctic. They manifest as shimmering ribbons, curtains, or glowing mists of colours ranging from vibrant greens and pinks to deep reds and purples.

Why are they called Northern Lights? The term "Northern Lights" is a geographical nickname. Because the vast majority of the world's populated landmass is located in the Northern Hemisphere (think North America, Europe, and Asia), people historically only witnessed the northern variant of this phenomenon. Scientifically, these lights are called ‘Aurora Borealis’