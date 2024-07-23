Not exercise, diets or vitamin supplements: Friends help you live longer; here's how
Research shows that social networks play a significant role in health and longevity. David Robson's book emphasizes the influence of friendships on overall well-being. Prioritizing social connections is essential for a long and healthy life.
Humans have always linked health, longevity and well-being to a healthy lifestyle and exercise. However, this new study has suggested that your social network may influence your health as much as your exercise routine.