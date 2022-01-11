Not just Covid: These are the world's biggest risks in next 10 years

“When you look at the top 20%, the richest people in the world, they’ve been able to recover about half of their losses in the last couple of years; when you look at the lowest 20%, the poorest 20% in the world, they’ve further lost another 5% of their income," she told Bloomberg Television on Tuesday. “It’s only going to get worse unless we take some action."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}