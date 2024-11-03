November’s celestial events: Catch 7 magic astronomical wonders in winter sky

This November, skywatchers can enjoy several celestial events, including the Taurid and Leonid meteor showers, the lunar occultation of Jupiter, and the full Beaver Moon. Uranus will also be at opposition, making it a prime month for astronomical observation.

Published3 Nov 2024, 10:30 AM IST
Stargazers can look forward to the Taurid and Leonid meteor showers, known for bright fireballs lighting up the night sky.
Stargazers can look forward to the Taurid and Leonid meteor showers, known for bright fireballs lighting up the night sky.(Pixabay)

November is an exciting month for celestial events, offering a mix of meteor showers, a prominent full moon, and unique planetary alignments.

This month offers plenty of opportunities for observers to witness some of the wonders of the night sky, whether through a telescope or just by looking up.

Here’s what to look out for:

Taurid Meteor Shower

Peak: November 4-5

The Taurids, known for their slow-moving but bright "fireballs," peak in early November. Although it’s not the most active meteor shower, it can be spectacular due to its bright meteors.

Northern Taurid Meteor Shower

Peak: November 11-12

Following the Taurids, the Northern Taurids reach their peak a week later. Though rates are low (5-10 meteors per hour), the potential for bright fireballs makes it worthwhile.

Leonid Meteor Shower

Peak: November 17-18

The Leonids, known for occasional meteor “storms”, will peak mid-month. Under ideal dark-sky conditions, you may see 15-20 meteors per hour, though the shower occasionally produces dramatic displays with hundreds of meteors.

Lunar Occultation of Jupiter

November 19

A rare celestial event where the Moon passes directly in front of Jupiter, temporarily obscuring it from view. This will be visible across parts of North America and is particularly striking for observers with telescopes or binoculars.

Full Beaver Moon

November 15

The full moon in November, known as the Beaver Moon, will light up the sky. It’s a beautiful time for moonlit photography and stargazing.

Uranus at Opposition

November 13

Uranus will be closest to Earth and fully illuminated by the Sun, making it the best time of year to observe this distant planet. Though it’s not visible to the naked eye, binoculars or a telescope will reveal its bluish color.

Planetary Viewing

Venus shines brightly in the pre-dawn sky throughout November, while Mars and Saturn are visible in the evening sky, offering great viewing opportunities for planet enthusiasts.

For the best viewing experience, find a dark spot away from city lights, and plan around the moon phases, as a bright moon can reduce visibility of meteors and faint celestial objects.

First Published:3 Nov 2024, 10:30 AM IST
