Now, your house can become rechargeable cement battery; here's how

Now, your house can become rechargeable cement battery; here's how

Premium
Researchers in Sweden have developed cement batteries that can store energy
01:12 PM IST

Concrete battery technology: Researchers in Sweden have developed cement batteries that can store energy, even though it is still hundreds of times less energy-dense than a lithium-ion battery

Turning your home into a battery just came closer to reality. Researchers in Sweden have developed cement batteries that can store energy, even though it is still hundreds of times less energy-dense than a lithium-ion battery, as per a report by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Researchers at Chalmers University of Technology said a cement-based mixture with a small amount of short carbon fibers is embedded with a metal-coated carbon fibre mesh.

“Rechargeable cement batteries could allow for whole sections of multi-storey buildings to be made of functional concrete," said the researchers.

“Results from earlier studies investigating concrete battery technology showed very low performance, so we realized we had to think out of the box, to come up with another way to produce the electrode," lead researcher Emma Zhang said.

 

Energy storage technology has taken a centre stage as it has a core role to play in meeting emissions reduction targets. Storage technology can help transmit and distribute electricity and store energy from renewable sources like solar and wind power.

Therefore, turning houses into batteries could be part of a wider solution to lower emissions, with functional materials in demand. And while the concept is still at an early stage, the Chalmers University researchers are confident of their breakthrough.

“We have a vision that in the future this technology could allow for whole sections of multi-story buildings made of functional concrete," says Zhang

