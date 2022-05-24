Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Science / News /  Ocean beds could be hosting 1.3 mil­lion tons of ‘sugar’, finds Study. Read here

Ocean beds could be hosting 1.3 mil­lion tons of ‘sugar’, finds Study. Read here

Scientists found that there were heaps and heaps of sugar beneath seagrass meadows across the world's oceans. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe
2 min read . 03:43 PM IST Edited By Sayantani Biswas

  • Scientists found that there were heaps of sugar in the form of sucrose beneath seagrass meadows across the world's oceans

As scientific discoveries continue to amaze the living existence, scientists from Max Planck Institute for Marine Microbiology have found that the bed of large water bodies are replete with mountains of sugar- so much so that it was estimated to be equivalent to "32 Billion Cans Of Coke"!

Scientists found that there were heaps and heaps of sugar beneath seagrass meadows across the world's oceans. This is because Seagrass meadows are extremely efficient at capturing carbon, and are one of the world's top carbon capturing ecosystems.

The experts in their study further stated that one square kilo­metre of seagrass stores al­most twice as much car­bon as forests on land, and 35 times as fast.

Therefore, when the seabed around these meadows were inspected, it was found to have massive amounts of sugar in their soil systems.

Manuel Liebeke, who is head of the research group siad that the massive amounts of sugar are about 80 times higher than previously measured in marine environments

“To put this into per­spect­ive: We es­tim­ate that world­wide there are between 0.6 and 1.3 mil­lion tons of sugar, mainly in the form of sucrose, in the seagrass rhizo­sphere…That is roughly comparable to the amount of sugar in 32 billion cans of coke!" he said.

While this is an extremely new discovery, seagrass meadows are among the most threatened habitats on Earth. According to the institute, they are rapidly declining in all oceans and up to a third of the world's seagrass may already be lost.

Liebke sheds some insight on this by saying, “Looking at how much blue carbon that is carbon captured by the world's ocean and coastal eco­systems is lost when seagrass communities are decimated, our research clearly shows: It is not only the seagrass itself, but also the large amounts of sucrose underneath live seagrasses that would res­ult in a loss of stored car­bon."

"Our calculations show that if the sucrose in the seagrass rhizo­sphere was degraded by microbes, at least 1.54 million tons of carbon dioxide would be released into the atmosphere world­wide…That's roughly equivalent to the amount of carbon dioxide emitted by 330,000 cars in a year." he added. 