October full moon 2024 is Hunter’s Moon. When and where will event be visible | All you need to know

Sky gazers are set to get a special treat this month on October 17. The celestial event of the full moon, which happens to be Hunter Moon this time, is likely to offer a rare spectacle, appearing closer than any other moon this year. Being a Hunter’s Moon,which happens to be the largest supermoon, it will be bigger and brighter than an average moon.

October full moon 2024: Date and time According to NASA, the full Moon will lit the sky on Thursday morning, October 17, 2024, at 7:26 am EDT and In India at 4:26 am (IST). This will be late Wednesday night for the International Date Line West time zone and early Friday morning from New Zealand Time eastwards to the International Date Line.

National Aeronautics and Space Administration—the US space agency—further said the Moon will appear full for about three days around this time, from Tuesday evening through Friday morning.

To enjoy the best views of this supermoon, stargazers are encouraged to seek out locations with minimal light pollution and clear skies. It would be an excellent

What is Hunter's Moon The name "Hunter's Moon" is derived from the traditions of the Algonquin Native American tribe. The Hunter's Moon occurs after the Harvest Moon, which is the full moon nearest the autumnal equinox.

According to the farmer's Almanac, with the leaves falling and the deer fattened, it is time to hunt. Since the harvesters have reaped the fields, hunters can easily see the animals that have come out to glean (and the foxes that have come out to prey upon them).

This celestial phenomenon also symbolizes the change of seasons. Historically, this time of year marked the period when tribes would stock up on meat for the approaching winter. The name reflects the practice of hunting and gathering during this season.

This will be the third of four consecutive supermoons (and the brightest by a tiny margin).