October full moon 2024 is Hunter’s Moon. When and where will event be visible | All you need to know

Sky gazers are set to get a special treat this month on October 17. The celestial event of the full moon, which happens to be Hunter Moon this time, is likely to offer a rare spectacle, appearing closer than any other moon this year

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published13 Oct 2024, 07:14 PM IST
October full moon 2024 is Hunter's Moon. When and where will event be visible | All you need to know
October full moon 2024 is Hunter’s Moon. When and where will event be visible | All you need to know(Photo: Reuters)

Sky gazers are set to get a special treat this month on October 17. The celestial event of the full moon, which happens to be Hunter Moon this time, is likely to offer a rare spectacle, appearing closer than any other moon this year. Being a Hunter’s Moon,which happens to be the largest supermoon, it will be bigger and brighter than an average moon.

October full moon 2024: Date and time

According to NASA, the full Moon will lit the sky on Thursday morning, October 17, 2024, at 7:26 am EDT and In India at 4:26 am (IST). This will be late Wednesday night for the International Date Line West time zone and early Friday morning from New Zealand Time eastwards to the International Date Line.

Also Read | Sahara Desert witnesses severe flooding, greenery after September rainfall

National Aeronautics and Space Administration—the US space agency—further said the Moon will appear full for about three days around this time, from Tuesday evening through Friday morning.

To enjoy the best views of this supermoon, stargazers are encouraged to seek out locations with minimal light pollution and clear skies. It would be an excellent

What is Hunter's Moon

The name "Hunter's Moon" is derived from the traditions of the Algonquin Native American tribe. The Hunter's Moon occurs after the Harvest Moon, which is the full moon nearest the autumnal equinox.

Also Read | How to reduce the risk of developing dementia

According to the farmer's Almanac, with the leaves falling and the deer fattened, it is time to hunt. Since the harvesters have reaped the fields, hunters can easily see the animals that have come out to glean (and the foxes that have come out to prey upon them).

This celestial phenomenon also symbolizes the change of seasons. Historically, this time of year marked the period when tribes would stock up on meat for the approaching winter. The name reflects the practice of hunting and gathering during this season.

Also Read | 10 NASA images explore Nebulas, stellar evolution & more

This will be the third of four consecutive supermoons (and the brightest by a tiny margin).

For Hindus, this is Sharad Purnima, also known as Kumara Purnima, Kojagari Purnima, Navanna Purnima Kojagrat Purnima, or Kaumudi Purnima. This is a harvest festival celebrated in a variety of ways.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Oct 2024, 07:14 PM IST
Business NewsScienceNewsOctober full moon 2024 is Hunter’s Moon. When and where will event be visible | All you need to know

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    211.00
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.25 (12.38%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.70
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,174.25
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-0.8%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.10
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,611.75
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -169.6 (-4.49%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    547.85
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -19.35 (-3.41%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,081.40
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -38 (-3.39%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,146.15
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -37.65 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    700.85
    03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    59.15 (9.22%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    81.44
    03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    5.16 (6.76%)

    Sonata Software share price

    608.50
    03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    36.1 (6.31%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    790.10
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    45.85 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,685.00260.00
      Chennai
      77,691.00260.00
      Delhi
      77,843.00260.00
      Kolkata
      77,695.00260.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Science

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.