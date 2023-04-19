Old NASA satellite falling to Earth, risk of danger 'low'1 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 03:38 AM IST
The defunct science satellite known as Rhessi will plummet through the atmosphere Wednesday night. Most of the 300-kilogram satellite should burn up upon return, but some parts are expected to survive, Nasa said
An old NASA satellite is expected to fall to Earth this week, but experts tracking the spacecraft say chances are low it will pose any danger.
