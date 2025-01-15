The Murchison meteorite, which fell in Australia in 1969, is over 4.6 billion years old and provides insights into the solar system's formation. It contains pre-solar grains and organic compounds, possibly contributing to the origins of life on Earth.

Two months after Neil Armstrong's 1969 Moon landing, a meteor burst into the atmosphere, shattered, and scattered over 35 square kilometres in Australia. The meteorite was identified as billions of years older than Earth itself.

The cosmic element offers valuable insights into the early formation of the solar system. Due to its unique composition and age, this remarkable find, named the Murchison meteorite, has captured the attention of scientists globally.

The Murchison meteorite fell in the town of Murchison, 160 km north of Melbourne, Australia. This stony meteorite, weighing around 100 kg, broke apart upon entering Earth's atmosphere. Scattered fragments fell over a vast area. However, its original structure remained.

The meteorite contains “pre-solar grains", tiny crystals formed in stars before the Sun and Earth came into existence. These grains, including micro-diamonds and silicon carbide, date back over 4.6 billion years, predating our solar system. This makes the Murchison meteorite a window into the universe’s earliest days.

Dermot Henry, the head of sciences at Museums Victoria Research Institute, explained the significance of this meteorite.

"Holding a rock that contains tiny crystals that are maybe three or four billion years older than our planet is pretty awesome, I think,' Dermot told Museums Victoria.

The meteorite is rich in organic compounds, including amino acids, essential for life. Scientists believe these molecules, which formed in the harsh conditions of space, might have contributed to the start of life on Earth. Its distinctive smell, attributed to hydrocarbons, further highlights its extraterrestrial origin.

How meteorites contribute to science Meteorites' study provides vital data on how stars evolve and form elements in the periodic table. Its preservation has allowed scientists to continue making new discoveries more than 50 years after its fall.

"Meteorites are the cheapest form of space exploration because the rocks come to us," Dermot said.

“In places with low rainfall, meteorites can be well preserved for maybe 30,000 years," Dermot added.