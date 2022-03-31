Omicron complications may be more severe for…: What this new study reveals

This comes at a time when a total of 1,147 children aged 0-11 were hospitalized in Hong Kong due to Covid-19 from Feb. 5 to 28, more than 80% of whom were 0-5 years old. The need for intensive care treatment for those hospitalized was higher for omicron, with 21 children -- or 1.83% --- admitted to pediatric ICU, compared with only one in all the previous Covid-19 outbreaks in Hong Kong, and a 0.79% rate for those with influenza.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}