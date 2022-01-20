With many dismissing Omicron as cold or common flu, many experts have been pointing out that though the variant seems ‘milder’ than its predecessors, it can't be taken lightly. Top infection disease expert Dr Faheem Younus, who have been educating the masses on coronavirus through his tweets, said, “Think of it this way: Omicron is FAR worse than the original strain of SARS-CoV2." This comes at a time when Omicron-led infections continue to fill hospitals across the globe.

Omicron is FAR worse than the original strain of SARS-CoV2 — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) January 20, 2022

A tidal wave in India

Younus, who has himself recently contracted COVID, earlier in the day, notified India is one of the eight countries where Omicron has led a tidal of COVID cases. This comes on the day when the country clocks over 3 lakh cases. Apart from India, massive surges have been witnessed in Peru, Brazil, Turkey, Mexico, Pakistan, Argentina, Philippines

World Health Organisation (WHO) has been asserting the variant cannot be taken lightly at all as it has been causing deaths and hospitalisation. In fact, last week, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus termed Omicron to be a "dangerous" virus.

Omicron is dangerous

While speaking to reporters during a press conference, WHO chief had said: "While Omicron causes less severe disease than Delta, it remains a dangerous virus, particularly for those who are unvaccinated."

Upholding data that only 5 per cent people of low-income countries are vaccinated against COVID-19, the WHO chief also pointed out towards the urgency to make all efforts to vaccinate 70 per cent of global populations by mid-2020.

Omicron causing deaths, hospitalisation

Tedros, earlier this week, also pointed out Omicron is causing hospitalizations and deaths, and even the less severe cases are inundating health facilities.

‘COVID is circulating far too intensely with many still vulnerable.’ He further said that for the next few weeks, the situation will remain critical for many countries and their health systems.

"Omicron continues to sweep the Earth globe europe-africa. Last week, there were over 18 million reported cases. The number of deaths remains stable for the moment but we are concerned about the impact Omicron is having on already exhausted and overburdened health systems, he further added.

