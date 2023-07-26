On July 26, a highly-anticipated open hearing will take place where three witnesses will share their experiences with UFOs, generating increasing interest from the public.
On July 26, a highly-anticipated open hearing will take place where three witnesses will share their experiences with UFOs, generating increasing interest from the public.
The US House Oversight Committee will listen to the testimonies of David Grusch, a former Air Force veteran and ex-member of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, who made claims about a secret alien spacecraft retrieval program in an exclusive NewsNation interview.
The US House Oversight Committee will listen to the testimonies of David Grusch, a former Air Force veteran and ex-member of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, who made claims about a secret alien spacecraft retrieval program in an exclusive NewsNation interview.
Also testifying will be former Navy pilot Ryan Graves, who has first-hand accounts of UFO encounters, and former U.S. Navy commander David Fravor, known for his close encounter with a Tic Tac-shaped craft, captured in a viral video. The hearing will commence with opening statements, followed by questioning from members of Congress.
Also testifying will be former Navy pilot Ryan Graves, who has first-hand accounts of UFO encounters, and former U.S. Navy commander David Fravor, known for his close encounter with a Tic Tac-shaped craft, captured in a viral video. The hearing will commence with opening statements, followed by questioning from members of Congress.
Ahead of the hearing, witnesses have released their opening statements, containing bold claims about Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs). The number of reported "close encounters" has notably increased in recent years, with 366 reports of unidentified aerial phenomena since March 2021.
Ahead of the hearing, witnesses have released their opening statements, containing bold claims about Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs). The number of reported "close encounters" has notably increased in recent years, with 366 reports of unidentified aerial phenomena since March 2021.
Numerous videos from around the world have surfaced, showcasing strange objects manoeuvring through the skies, including a triangular craft hovering over a California military base and an unidentified object zipping across the sky in the Middle East.
Numerous videos from around the world have surfaced, showcasing strange objects manoeuvring through the skies, including a triangular craft hovering over a California military base and an unidentified object zipping across the sky in the Middle East.
Retired Navy Commander David Fravor recounted a peculiar encounter during a 2004 training exercise when he and another pilot observed a white Tic-Tac-like object above a region of roiling whitewater. The object had no markings, wings, or exhaust plumes. It performed swift manoeuvres, mirroring Fravor's F/A-18F as he approached for a closer inspection.
Retired Navy Commander David Fravor recounted a peculiar encounter during a 2004 training exercise when he and another pilot observed a white Tic-Tac-like object above a region of roiling whitewater. The object had no markings, wings, or exhaust plumes. It performed swift manoeuvres, mirroring Fravor's F/A-18F as he approached for a closer inspection.
The hearing aims to shed light on these intriguing phenomena, sparking curiosity and raising questions about the existence of unidentified aerial objects. With reputable witnesses sharing their accounts, it provides a platform for further exploration into the world of UFO encounters.
The hearing aims to shed light on these intriguing phenomena, sparking curiosity and raising questions about the existence of unidentified aerial objects. With reputable witnesses sharing their accounts, it provides a platform for further exploration into the world of UFO encounters.
How to watch UFO hearing
The House Oversight and Accountability Committee will livestream the hearing on YouTube, scheduled for July 26 at 7:30 PM (india time). You can watch the live stream on YouTube, courtesy of the committee. Or, you may watch it here:
How to watch UFO hearing
The House Oversight and Accountability Committee will livestream the hearing on YouTube, scheduled for July 26 at 7:30 PM (india time). You can watch the live stream on YouTube, courtesy of the committee. Or, you may watch it here:
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.