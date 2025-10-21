Orionid Meteor shower tonight: When, where and how to watch it at its peak

This year, the Orionid Meteor shower will peak on Tuesday, 21 October. This annual meteor shower will reportedly maintain its peak till Thursday, 23 October.

Advertisement

Since the peak of the 2025 Orionid Meteor Shower coincides with moonless nights, it makes for one of the best skygazing opportunities of the year.

Also Read | Missed Draconid meteor shower last night? No need to wait too long for Orionids

What is Orionid Meteor Shower? Orionid Meteor Shower is produced when Earth passes through the inbound debris stream of Halley’s Comet each October. The outbound portion of this same debris trail produces the Eta Aquariid shower each spring.

Orionid activity begins in early October, but it’s not until mid-month that Earth encounters the densest part of the stream. The shower is typically of medium strength, producing 15–20 meteors per hour at maximum under dark skies.

On rare occasions, rates have tripled; however, such enhanced activity is not expected this year.

Orionid Meteor Shower 2025: When and where to watch According to the American Meteor Society, the best viewing of the Orionid Meteor Shower will be under moonless skies from 1 AM (EST) to dawn on 21-23 October in the United States.

Advertisement

Skygazers in the Southern Hemisphere can also enjoy the Orionids, though the radiant appears lower in their northern sky.

From dark rural locations, observers could see up to 20 swift Orionid meteors per hour during the maximum activity predicted to occur on the mornings of 21-23 October.

Orionid meteors will not appear until after 10:00 pm local summer time, when their radiant, the point in the sky from which they appear to originate, rises above the eastern horizon. The best viewing happens when the radiant climbs higher than 30° above the horizon — 1 am EST.

Orionid Meteor Shower 2025: How to watch To witness the beauty of the Orionid Meteor Shower 2025, skygazers should lie back in a reclining chair and face roughly south for a wider view of the sky.

Advertisement

For the best view, look about halfway up from the horizon - this part of the sky typically offers more visible meteors than directly overhead.

Besides the Orionids, you may spot a few slower Taurid meteors, or swift ones from Gemini and Leo Minor, each contributing only a couple of meteors per hour.