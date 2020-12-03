Over 1 lakh people in Russia vaccinated against Covid-19, says minister

More than 100,000 people in Russia have already been inoculated against the coronavirus, said Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko on Wednesday, while presenting the Sputnik V vaccine to the United Nations over a video link.

Russia became the first country to register the world's first COVID-19 vaccine on August 11. Sputnik V, named after Russia's first satellite, has been developed by Gamaleya National Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry.

Last month, Russia said that its vaccine is 92 per cent effective at protecting people from the COVID-19, according to the first interim analysis.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia has reached 2,327,105, Johns Hopkins University and Medicine reported on Thursday.

