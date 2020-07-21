Oxford coronavirus vaccine trial, manufacturing in India soon

After the coronavirus vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University produced positive results in early-stage clinical trials, Serum Institute of India (SII) said it will apply for licence from the Indian regulator to start clinical trials of the shot in a week's time.

Serum Institute of India, the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world, is a partner in the Oxford vaccine project and has been chosen by Oxford and AstraZeneca to manufacture the vaccine once it gets ready.

"The trials have shown promising results and we are extremely happy about it. As soon as they grant us permission, we will begin with the trials for the vaccine in India," Serum Institute's Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla said.

"In addition, we will soon start manufacturing the vaccine in large volumes."

Earlier, Pune-based Serum Institute of India had said that it will start manufacturing the vaccine even before the final nod so as to be ready with sizeable volumes once the vaccine gets all permissions.

The Oxford vaccine prompted no serious side effects and elicited antibody and T-cell immune responses, according to trial results published in The Lancet medical journal. The trial included 1,077 healthy adults aged 18-55 years with no history of COVID-19.

On Monday, US drugmaker Pfizer and China's CanSino Biologics also reported positive responses for their covid vaccine candidates.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has welcomed progress on research into vaccines to counter COVID-19 but warned there was still much work to be done.

Oxford vaccine is undergoing final stage trial in Brazil.

Meanwhile, the trials of Covaxin, indigenously developed vaccine for COVID-19, has started in many hospitals in India.

Covaxin, which has been developed by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and the National Institute of Virology, had recently got the nod for human clinical trials from the Drugs Controller General of India.

(With Agency Inputs)

