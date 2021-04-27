Oxygen shortage: Why its crucial to fighting Covid-19

And yet this was just the very beginning of oxygen’s resurrection. After Blodgett’s article, other researchers tried administering oxygen, but not via the lungs. They pumped it under the skin, up the urethra and into the stomach. Most bizarre of all was the idea of an oxygen enema, which came courtesy of corn-flake promoter Dr. J. H. Kellogg, who also gained fame for popularizing medical treatments of questionable value.