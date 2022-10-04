Paabo  wins  medicine  Nobel  for  sequencing Neanderthal genome

Homo sapiens are known to have first appeared in Africa around 300,000 years ago, while our closest known relatives, Neanderthals, developed outside Africa and populated Europe and Western Asia from around 400,000 until 30,000 years ago when they went extinct. That means about 70,000 years ago, groups of Homo sapiens and Neanderthals coexisted in large parts of Eurasia for tens of thousands of years.