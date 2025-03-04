Acetaminophen, also known as paracetamol, is typically regarded as the safest painkiller for use during pregnancy. However, new research linking the drug to attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) raises concerns about potential overlooked risks to early brain development.

According to a report by India Today, Pediatrician Sheela Sathyanarayana from UW Medicine told Science Alert that while acetaminophen was approved decades ago, it may now require reevaluation by the FDA. She pointed out that the drug was never assessed for its long-term neurodevelopmental effects on fetuses.

Also Read: Researchers are questioning if ADHD should be seen as a disorder

Although acetaminophen is known to alleviate symptoms that can be harmful to a developing fetus if left untreated, the long-term risks of the drug are not as thoroughly researched, said the report.

As with any medication, its benefits should be weighed against potential risks.

While the current study's small sample size suggests the data may not be strong enough to change the stance of agencies like the FDA, EMA, ACOG, the Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists of Canada, and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine—who all maintain that acetaminophen poses minimal risk when used in the lowest necessary doses during pregnancy—the findings do indicate that it may be time for the FDA to reassess the drug's safety during pregnancy, said the report.

What is ADHD? The World Health Organization (WHO) defines ADHD as a persistent pattern of inattention and/or hyperactivity-impulsivity that significantly impairs academic, occupational, or social functioning. This level of dysfunction goes beyond what is considered normal for a person’s age and intellectual capabilities.

Also Read: How to create an ADHD accessible workspace

ADHD can have long-lasting effects, influencing various aspects of an individual's health, well-being, social integration, and overall quality of life. Research suggests that neurodevelopmental disorders, including ADHD, are linked to an increased risk of premature death.

What causes ADHD? The exact causes of ADHD are not clear. Some factors may possibly have a role, such as:

-genetics – ADHD can run in families

-having a significant traumatic experience as a child

-being born prematurely

-brain injury

-exposure to environmental toxins, such as

-high levels of lead, at a young age

-the mother smoking, using alcohol or having

-extreme stress during pregnancy, or being

-exposed to lead during pregnancy.

Symptoms of ADHD Inattention Symptoms: Difficulty sustaining attention in tasks or play activities

Frequent mistakes due to lack of attention to detail

Failure to follow through on instructions or complete tasks

Avoiding tasks that require sustained mental effort (e.g., homework)

Frequent forgetfulness in daily activities

Easily distracted by external stimuli or unrelated thoughts

Losing items necessary for tasks (e.g., keys, books, school materials)

Hyperactivity-Impulsivity Symptoms: Inability to stay seated in situations where it's expected.

Excessive talking or interrupting others.

Inability to engage in quiet activities or play.