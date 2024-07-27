Paris Olympics 2024: What if athletes competed in space? Watch this NASA video, featuring Sunita Williams, to know
As the Paris Olympics 2024 kicked off on Friday with a huge pomp and show, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shared an interesting video of astronauts “pretending to be athletes" in space. The nearly two-minute video featuring Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams showed astronauts practising their favourite sport inside the International Space Station (ISS).