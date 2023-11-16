Part of Chandrayaan-3 launcher makes uncontrolled re-entry into Earth's atmosphere: ISRO
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Wednesday said the cryogenic upper stage of the LVM3 M4 launch vehicle, which successfully injected the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into the intended orbit on July 14 this year, made an uncontrolled re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere at around 14:42 IST today.