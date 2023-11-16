ISRO Wednesday said the cryogenic upper stage of the LVM3 M4 launch vehicle, which successfully injected the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into the intended orbit on July 14 this year, made an uncontrolled re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere at around 14:42 IST today

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Wednesday said the cryogenic upper stage of the LVM3 M4 launch vehicle, which successfully injected the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into the intended orbit on July 14 this year, made an uncontrolled re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere at around 14:42 IST today.

"The probable impact point was predicted over the North Pacific Ocean. The final ground track did not pass over India," ISRO said in a statement.

The re-entry of the rocket body NORAD id 57321 took place within 124 days of its launch. The post-mission orbital lifetime of the LVM3 M4 cryogenic upper stage is, thus, fully compliant with the "25-year rule" for low-Earth orbit objects as recommended by the Inter-Agency Space Debris Coordination Committee (IADC), the ISRO statement read.

Post Chandrayaan-3 injection, the upper stage had also undergone "passivation" to remove all residual propellant and energy sources to minimise the risks of accidental explosions as per the space debris mitigation guidelines prescribed by the United Nations and IADC, it was stated.

"Passivation and post-mission disposal of this rocket body in adherence to the internationally accepted guidelines once again reaffirms India's commitment to preserve the long-term sustainability of outer space activities," the ISRO added.

Separately, the Indian space organization today invited innovative ideas and designs of robotic rovers from youth for future missions.

"In line with this vision, UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC)/ISRO solicits from the youth of India, innovative ideas and designs of robotic rovers for future missions through the conduct of a space robotics challenge with an objective to provide development opportunities in space robotics to the participating entities and to leverage the creative thinking among the youth of our nation for ISRO interplanetary missions," ISRO said.

"This is an invitation for the student community for the design and realisation of a 'Wheeled/Legged Rover' encompassing the development of complete hardware and software. The solutions provided by the students in IRoC-U 2024 have a greater chance of getting incorporated into ISRO's future interplanetary robotics missions," ISRO added.

