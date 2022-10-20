A partial eclipse of the Sun will occur on 25 October, 2022. This partial solar eclipse will be visible in the region covering Europe, the Middle East, north-eastern parts of Africa, western Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean, North Indian Ocean. Apart from these regions, it will also be visible in some part of India.
A partial eclipse of the Sun will occur on 25 October, 2022. This partial solar eclipse will be visible in the region covering Europe, the Middle East, north-eastern parts of Africa, western Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean, North Indian Ocean. Apart from these regions, it will also be visible in some part of India.
As per Ministry of Earth Science, in India the eclipse will begin before sunset in the afternoon and will be seen from most of the places.
As per Ministry of Earth Science, in India the eclipse will begin before sunset in the afternoon and will be seen from most of the places.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
It further said that, eclipse cannot be seen from Andaman & Nicobar Islands and some parts of north-east India which includes Aizawl, Dibrugarh, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Sibsagar, Silchar, Tamelong etc.
The ending of the eclipse will not be visible from India as the same will be in progress after sunset, the ministry said.
The obscuration of the Sun by the Moon will be approximately between 40 and 50 percent at the time of maximum eclipse in north-western parts of the country. In other parts of the country, the percentage coverage will be less than the above values.
Duration of partial solar eclipse in Indian cities:
In Delhi and Mumbai, the percentage coverage of the Sun by the Moon at the time of greatest eclipse will be around 44 percent and 24 percent respectively. The duration of eclipse from the beginning up to sunset time will be 1 hr 13 min and 1 hr 19 min for both Delhi and Mumbai respectively.
In Ahmedabad, the duration of the eclipse will be 1 hr 27 min.
The duration of the eclipse in Ajmer will be 1hr 23 min, Amritsar (1hr 27min), Bhopal (1hr 4 min), Dwarka (1 hr 44 min). In Chennai and Kolkata, the duration of the eclipse from the beginning up to sunset time will be 31 min and 12 min respectively.
Timings of the eclipse in Indian cities:
The eclipse will start in Delhi at 4.29 pm while in Mumbai is 4.49 pm. It will start at 5.14 pm in Chennai and 5.12 pm in Bengaluru. In Ahmedabad, it will start at 16.38 pm, in Ajmer at 16.32 pm. Timings in other cities are as follows: Amritsar (16.20pm), Bhopal (16.42 pm), Chandigarh (16.23 pm), Dehradun (16.26 pm), Haridwar (16.25 pm), Jammu (16.17 pm), Jaipur (16.32 pm).
As per the ministry statement, the next solar eclipse will be visible from India on 2 August, 2027. It will be a total solar eclipse. From all parts of the country it will be seen as partial solar eclipse.
A solar eclipse occurs on a new moon day when the Moon comes in between the Earth and the Sun and when all the three objects are aligned. A partial solar eclipse will occur when the lunar disk covers the solar disk partially.
Eclipsed Sun should not be viewed with the naked eye, even for a very short time. It will cause permanent damage of the eyes leading to blindness even when the Moon covers most portion of the Sun. Safe technique to observe the solar eclipse is either by using proper filter like aluminized Mylar, black polymer, welding glass of shade number 14 or by making projection of Sun’s image on a white board by telescope.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.