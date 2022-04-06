Paytm will be operationally profitable in six quarters: Sharma

“Against the backdrop of volatile market conditions for high-growth stocks globally, our shares are down significantly from the IPO price," Sharma said in a letter to shareholders on Wednesday. “Rest assured, the entire Paytm team is committed to building a large, profitable company and creating long-term shareholder value. Aligned with this, my stock grants will be vested to me only when our market cap has crossed the IPO level on a sustained basis," Sharma, who is also chief executive officer of Paytm, added.