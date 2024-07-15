Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Jul 15 2024 15:13:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 166.80 -1.13%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 385.60 2.21%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,231.45 -0.12%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 881.10 2.50%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,622.85 -0.09%
Business News/ Science / News/  Penguin and egg in space? NASA Image of galaxies surprises netizens | Check photo
BackBack

Penguin and egg in space? NASA Image of galaxies surprises netizens | Check photo

Livemint

NASA recently shared a spectacular image of interacting galaxies on social media. The image of interacting galaxies titled ‘Penguin and Egg’ amazed the internet

Just like this the image of 'Space Triangle' Arp 143', NASA keeps sharing spectacular images of interacting galaxies. Recently, it shared the image of galaxies 'Penguin and Egg'. ( NASA, ESA, STScI, Julianne Dalcanton (Center for Computational Astrophysics, Flatiron Inst. / UWashington))Premium
Just like this the image of 'Space Triangle' Arp 143', NASA keeps sharing spectacular images of interacting galaxies. Recently, it shared the image of galaxies 'Penguin and Egg'. ( NASA, ESA, STScI, Julianne Dalcanton (Center for Computational Astrophysics, Flatiron Inst. / UWashington))

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration keeps sharing astonishing images from space. The US space agency recently shared a mind-boggling image showing two interacting galaxies forming a figure similar to a penguin and egg in space. The image was shared on the occasion of the second science anniversary of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is one of the high-definition telescopes which takes constant observations from space, including images and highly detailed data called spectra. Several images, which are processed with the data provided by the James Webb Space Telescope, have received significant applaud from netizens.

Penguin and egg in space

The vague figure, similar to a penguin, is a distorted spiral galaxy located millions of light years away from Earth. The spiral galaxy is affected by the gravitational pull of another galaxy located next to it. This galaxy appears in the form of an egg. The near and mid-infrared image combines data from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope's NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) and MIRI (Mid-Infrared Instrument).

The interacting galaxies are known jointly as Arp 142. According to the US space agency, they made their first pass by one another between 25 and 75 million years ago, causing “fireworks," or new star formation, in the Penguin. Both galaxies have the same mass, which is why one hasn't consumed another.

What are interacting galaxies?

According to the American Museum of Natural History, when galaxies pass close to each other or collide, their shapes are distorted due to mutual gravity pull. Due to this phenomenon, they are termed interacting galaxies.

Internet reaction to ‘Penguin and egg’ image

Several social media users expressed happiness and surprise at the new image shared by NASA.

“That is amazing. Thank you for posting. The universe is magnificent," commented a social media user on the photo shared by NASA.

“Amazing but I am in disbelief because how to pinpoint two galaxies out of over two trillion galaxies which are separated by megaparsecs," wrote another user.

“The bird of space looks even cooler."

“Thank you for miracle and beautiful pictures from space."

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 15 Jul 2024, 03:11 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue