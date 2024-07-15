Penguin and egg in space? NASA Image of galaxies surprises netizens | Check photo
NASA recently shared a spectacular image of interacting galaxies on social media. The image of interacting galaxies titled ‘Penguin and Egg’ amazed the internet
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration keeps sharing astonishing images from space. The US space agency recently shared a mind-boggling image showing two interacting galaxies forming a figure similar to a penguin and egg in space. The image was shared on the occasion of the second science anniversary of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.