Peregrine Mission-1: Anomaly' detected on US lunar lander heading for moon

Private lunar lander Peregrine Mission-1, the first US spacecraft due to land on the moon's surface since Apollo 17 in 1972, suffered an "anomaly" that experts are trying to resolve

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!