What are the Perseids?

The Perseids are one of the biggest meteor showers. It occurs every year in the late summer. Meteor showers happen when the Earth moves through fields of debris floating around in space. The Perseids come from comet Swift-Tuttle which is a big ball of ice and rock that sheds pieces of dusty debris as it orbits around the sun. When the earth passes by, those debris These captured in our atmosphere and ignite, producing the streaking lights. Because the meteors' courses seem to begin from this location in the sky, the Perseid meteor shower is named after the constellation Perseus.