Perseid meteor shower likely to occur on August 11 and 12; Here's how to see
Good news for stargazers as the Perseid meteor shower is likely to happen today, August 11, and on August 12. However, this time the meteor shower will not dazzle the sky much as the full moon will be illuminating the sky. However, one can still enjoy the sparkling meteor shower as the Virtual Telescope will do the live streaming through robotic telescopes at the Bellatrix Astronomical Observatory in Italy. It will begin at 7 am IST on August 12.
What are Perseids?
They are caused by Earth passing through the debris. The Perseids peak when Earth passes through the densest and dustiest area on August 11 and 12. Around 150-200 meteor shower enters the earth per hour.
Last year, the moon was a thin crescent therefore the meteor shower was visible clearly. Even though the Perseids are especially bright, moonlight can make viewing a bit tricky. This year, the peak of the Perseids will be affected by the full moon.
A typical Perseid meteoroid moves at 133,200 mph (214,365 kph) when it hits Earth's atmosphere. Peak temperatures for Perseids are more than 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit (1,650 Celsius).
What causes the Perseid meteor shower?
This is caused by the comet Swift-Tuttle is the largest object known to repeatedly pass by Earth; its nucleus is about 26km wide. According to NASA, meteor showers are nothing but pieces of comet debris that heat up when they enter Earth's atmosphere and burn up in a bright burst of light.
Where to see meteor shower?
To best see the Perseids, go to the darkest possible location. They can be seen with naked eyes and do not require telescopes or binoculars.