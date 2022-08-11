Perseid meteor shower likely to occur on August 11 and 12; Here's how to see

Good news for stargazers as the Perseid meteor shower is likely to happen today, August 11, and on August 12. However, this time the meteor shower will not dazzle the sky much as the full moon will be illuminating the sky. However, one can still enjoy the sparkling meteor shower as the Virtual Telescope will do the live streaming through robotic telescopes at the Bellatrix Astronomical Observatory in Italy. It will begin at 7 am IST on August 12.

